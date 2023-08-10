SanDisk Faces Backlash Over Faulty Portable SSDs

Users and tech publications are criticizing SanDisk for the poor performance of its portable SSDs and demanding their removal from the market. The issue came to light earlier this year when users, including a staff member from Ars Technica, reported data loss and the drives becoming unmountable. Despite a firmware update that was meant to resolve the problems, users have continued to complain about the drives’ performance.

SanDisk has not responded to recent complaints or provided an explanation for the issues. Complaints started as early as May, with numerous users reporting data loss and drive failures on SanDisk’s forums and on Reddit. Even Ars Technica’s Lee Hutchinson experienced drive failures with SanDisk’s Extreme Pro SSDs. After filling up to 50% capacity, the drives started displaying read and write errors, and upon reconnecting, they were wiped and could not be fixed through formatting.

In response to the widespread complaints, Western Digital, SanDisk’s parent company, released a firmware update in May. They claimed that the update resolved the issues in affected drives, which included the SanDisk Extreme Portable and Extreme Pro Portable series, as well as the Western Digital My Passport. According to Western Digital, the manufacturing process had addressed the firmware issue, and currently shipping products were not impacted.

However, recent incidents suggest that the firmware update did not completely resolve the issues. The Verge reported that its supervising producer lost 3TB of video data on a replacement portable SSD that was supposed to have the firmware fix. Additionally, users on social media have reported their Extreme portable SSDs not functioning properly even after updating the firmware.

Some users have experienced drive failures before updating the firmware, while others encountered issues despite having the latest version. The ongoing problems with SanDisk’s portable SSDs have caused frustration and distrust among consumers. Publications like The Verge and PetaPixel have criticized SanDisk, with the latter stating that they can no longer recommend the company’s portable SSDs due to their frequent failures.

SanDisk has remained silent in the face of mounting criticism and has not addressed customers’ concerns. Despite one example of the firmware update resolving the issues, there are still widespread issues reported by users. The lack of response from SanDisk raises questions about the company’s commitment to resolving the problems with its portable SSDs.