CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

SanDisk’s Response to Failed SSDs Raises Concerns

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 16, 2023
SanDisk’s Response to Failed SSDs Raises Concerns

SanDisk’s reputation has taken a hit after its lack of response to widespread reports of failed portable SSD products. The phrase “one’s name is mud” accurately describes the brand’s current state of unpopularity due to disgrace or scandal. Despite reports surfacing several months ago and extensive coverage by reputable news outlets, SanDisk and its parent company Western Digital have chosen to ignore the issue.

Recently, however, SanDisk and Western Digital did respond in a way by slashing the prices of the affected SSDs by up to 50%. This price drop is directly from the manufacturer, indicating an attempt to offload the failing drives. While the price cuts are not necessarily tied to the failure reports, the optics are not favorable.

Data storage relies heavily on trust in a brand, especially in the photo and video industry. If a company fails to keep photos secure, its products become worthless to users. Just over a decade ago, a slightly higher failure rate from Seagate led to a majority of photographers boycotting the brand. SanDisk’s lack of response reflects a fear of facing a similar fate. However, staying silent is equally detrimental.

The company’s silence has raised concerns about what is truly happening behind the scenes, as SanDisk has not responded to requests for comment from publications such as PetaPixel. While sympathy is usually extended to companies facing challenges, SanDisk’s decision to offload defective drives at a significant discount while denying the problem is disconcerting. Additionally, Western Digital’s NAS division has experienced privacy and data integrity issues, further undermining confidence in the brand.

It is crucial for SanDisk to address the failing SSDs and restore trust in its products. For now, its response has done more harm than good, leaving many photographers and users disappointed.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Can Now Purchase the Updated N64 Controller

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Bethesda Game Studios Reveals New Starfield Information

Aug 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Larian Studios Working on Two Patches for Baldur’s Gate 3

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Can Now Purchase the Updated N64 Controller

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Bethesda Game Studios Reveals New Starfield Information

Aug 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Larian Studios Working on Two Patches for Baldur’s Gate 3

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Amazon Music Unlimited Raises Prices for Select Plans

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments