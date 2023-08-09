Western Digital SSD Data Loss Issues Persist, Users Report

Western Digital Corporation’s San Jose, California headquarters has faced a challenging year filled with a series of problems. Adding to its woes, users are now reporting data loss, which is a grave concern for a storage company. Several individuals have experienced significant data loss due to failures in Western Digital’s SanDisk Extreme Pro solid-state drives (SSDs) and other similar models.

A firmware update was released by Western Digital to address the issue specifically with 4TB drives, but the problem continues to affect other models as well. Multiple instances of failure have been reported, with users experiencing crashes, data loss, and even complete system crashes when using the Pro-G40 SSD and Extreme Pro SSD.

PetaPixel, a photography website, reviewed the Pro-G40 SSD, praising its performance and speed. However, a team member later encountered data loss issues with the Pro-G40 and Extreme Pro drives. The problems with the Pro-G40 started occurring shortly after receipt, causing crashes in DaVinci Resolve. The issue persisted even when using a different machine, indicating that the SSD itself was the root cause. These problems have led other staff members at PetaPixel to stop using SanDisk portable SSDs as a precautionary measure.

Other users on platforms like Reddit have also reported similar issues, with one user noting that these problems came shortly after the drives were heavily discounted.

It is fortunate that some users had backed up their data, but those who hadn’t faced the risk of permanent data loss. The fact that SanDisk continued to sell potentially faulty drives at discounted prices raises concerns about the company’s actions. Western Digital downplayed the issue when speaking to The Verge, and their firmware update only addressed unexpected disconnects, falling short of resolving the data loss problem.

Data loss can sometimes be recovered, but it is a laborious and costly process. Western Digital customers have voiced their dissatisfaction through negative reviews on platforms like Amazon, where the discounted SanDisk Extreme Pro 4TB SSD receives a significant number of one-star ratings.

Given the unusual nature of these issues in Western Digital and SanDisk portable SSDs, caution is advised for anyone using these drives. It is essential to have proper data backup measures in place. PetaPixel recommends considering alternative solutions from brands like Sabrent and LaCie until Western Digital addresses and resolves the ongoing data loss problems.