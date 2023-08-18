Western Digital Faces Class-Action Lawsuits Over SanDisk SSDs

Two additional class-action lawsuits have been filed against Western Digital in relation to its SanDisk Extreme series and My Passport portable SSDs. This brings the total number of class-action complaints against Western Digital to three in just two days. Earlier this year, customer complaints emerged, alleging that SanDisk Extreme SSDs were suddenly erasing data and becoming unreadable. Western Digital released a firmware update in May but did not address the issue of lost data, only stating that drives could disconnect unexpectedly.

Recent reports from The Verge and Reddit suggest that the firmware update did not solve the problem, with replacement drives still wiping data and becoming unreadable. The three ongoing lawsuits seek class-action certification, which may take years to obtain, with possible resolutions for affected customers occurring before official certification is granted.

The complaints filed reference an incident experienced by Ars Technica senior editor Lee Hutchinson and discuss similar accounts reported online. One complaint claims that the plaintiffs purchased multiple SanDisk Extreme SSDs from Amazon, including 2TB and 4TB models, and lost all data stored on these drives. Another complaint mentions the failure of two Extreme SSDs purchased from Amazon, costing one plaintiff nearly $8,000 in attempts to recover the data.

Western Digital has officially acknowledged that the following drives are affected: SanDisk Extreme Portable 4TB, SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 4TB, SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB, SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 1TB, and Western Digital My Passport 4TB. The lawsuits argue that the defective SanDisk SSDs are worthless for reliable data storage and seek damages and restitution for affected customers.

Lawyers involved in the case believe that establishing the frequency of drive failures after the firmware update could be a challenge. They allege that Western Digital’s response to the issue has been delayed and inadequate, with misleading information causing customers to continue purchasing faulty SSDs. It is possible that more law firms may join the litigation against Western Digital. The company has declined to comment on the pending litigation.