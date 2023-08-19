Two New Lawsuits Filed Against Western Digital over SanDisk SSDs

On Thursday, two additional lawsuits were filed against Western Digital regarding their SanDisk Extreme series and My Passport portable SSDs. This brings the total number of class-action complaints against Western Digital to three in just two days.

Customer complaints about the SanDisk Extreme SSDs wiping data and becoming unmountable were first reported by Ars Technica in May. Western Digital released a firmware update in May, stating that currently shipping products were not affected. However, the company did not acknowledge complaints of lost data but rather mentioned that drives could unexpectedly disconnect from computers.

Last week, The Verge reported that a replacement drive they received after the firmware update also wiped its data and became unreadable. Several complaints on Reddit have also pointed to recent issues with the Extreme drives.

All three cases seek class-action certification and are hoping for resolutions before official certification is granted. The lawyers representing Matthew Perrin and Brian Bayerl, plaintiffs in one of the cases, believe that class-action certification will not be a significant barrier since all devices have a common defect in the firmware.

The lawsuits reference the ordeal experienced by Ars Technica’s senior editor and share similar stories of data loss. Matthew Perrin bought multiple SanDisk Extreme SSDs, including 2TB and 4TB models, and lost all data stored on several drives. Brian Bayerl also experienced the failure of two drives and spent nearly $8,000 on data recovery.

Western Digital has confirmed that the following drives are affected:

1. SanDisk Extreme Portable 4TB (SDSSDE61-4T00)

2. SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 4TB (SDSSDE81-4T00)

3. SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB (SDSSDE81-2T00)

4. SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 1TB (SDSSDE81-1T00)

5. Western Digital My Passport 4TB (WDBAGF0040BGY)

The lawsuits claim that the defective SanDisk SSDs are worthless due to the risk of permanent data loss. They seek restitution, damages, and for Western Digital to halt sales of the affected drives until the issues are resolved or fully disclosed.

Challenges in the case may include determining the frequency of drive failures after Western Digital’s firmware update and addressing the delayed response and inadequate information provided by the company. More law firms are expected to investigate claims and potentially file complaints against Western Digital.

Western Digital has not provided any comments on the pending litigation.