The Wear OS 4 Update Brings App Folders to Samsung Galaxy Watches

The latest Wear OS 4 update brings some welcome quality of life changes to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series. One of the notable additions is the ability to create app folders within the app drawer. Previously, Samsung’s app grid displayed individual icons in a scrolling list, which could become disorganized without any sorting options.

With the new update, users can easily create app folders by moving one app on top of another within the Galaxy Watch app drawer. They can then add more apps to the folder, give it a name, and even edit the name. The process is straightforward, as users can access a sorted list of apps to easily add them to a folder by pressing the “+” button.

While this functionality is a simple addition, it greatly improves organization and convenience for Galaxy Watch users. However, it’s uncertain if this feature will be included in Google’s Wear OS 4 update. The native app drawer in Wear OS still uses an alphabetically scrolling list, making folders less effective and easy to set up. Nonetheless, it would be a welcome addition if Google decides to adopt the app folder feature.

Overall, the Wear OS 4 update brings some notable improvements to the Samsung Galaxy Watch series. It enhances the user experience by offering a more organized way to manage apps on the smartwatch. As Wear OS continues to evolve, users can expect more enhancements and features to further enhance their smartwatch experience.

Definitions:

– Wear OS 4: The latest version of the operating system for smartwatches developed by Google. It offers various features and improvements for a better user experience.

– App Drawer: A graphical user interface element that displays all installed apps on a device in an organized manner.

