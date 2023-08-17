Samsung Freestyle Gen 2: Improved Performance with Gaming Hub

Samsung has unveiled the Freestyle Gen 2, an upgraded version of its portable projector. Priced at $799.99, it is $100 cheaper than the original model. The Gen 2 projector boasts increased memory, resulting in a snappier user experience and faster performance.

The Freestyle Gen 2 includes Samsung’s Gaming Hub, allowing users to enjoy cloud gaming wherever they go. It comes with the latest TV software, which gives access to various gaming services like Xbox and Nvidia. Samsung also demonstrated a unique feature called “smart edge blending,” which allows users to combine two Freestyle projectors for a massive 150-inch picture. However, it’s important to note that this feature only works with the SmartThings app at launch.

Although the Gen 2 model addresses some of the performance issues of its predecessor, it still retains some flaws. One of the major drawbacks is the limited utility of the edge blending feature. It can only be used with Samsung’s SmartThings app and not with popular streaming apps like Netflix or Disney Plus. This restriction may undermine its appeal to potential buyers.

Overall, the Freestyle Gen 2 is seen as a versatile device with the potential for a fun gaming experience on the go. However, it is still regarded by some as more of a multifunctional toy than a serious projector. Buyers are advised to wait for a possible discount before considering the Freestyle Gen 2. Samsung is offering a free case for early buyers as an added incentive.