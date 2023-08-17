The 2023 Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 Projector is Now Available for Pre-Order

CityLife

Vicky Stavropoulou

Aug 17, 2023
The 2023 version of Samsung’s Freestyle projector is now available for pre-order through the company’s website. This new projector, introduced at CES earlier this year, is the Freestyle Gen 2.

The Freestyle Gen 2 projector is capable of throwing 1080p images on your wall or ceiling, transforming it into a screen that ranges from 30 to 100 inches in size. It comes with a cradle stand that can rotate 180 degrees, allowing you to adjust the screen positioning for the best viewing experience. Additionally, it features built-in 360-degree sound capability, enhancing the immersive quality of your viewing sessions.

This compact projector weighs less than two pounds and is designed to be used both indoors and outdoors. Even when outlets are not available, you can still use it by plugging it into portable batteries with USB PD and 60W/20V output or above. To make charging on the go more convenient, it also comes with the brand’s SolarCell Remote, which has a solar panel attached to it.

Similar to a regular smart TV, the Freestyle Gen 2 provides access to popular streaming apps, including the Samsung TV Plus service. You can also use it for playing videos through the Samsung Gaming Hub, which allows you to stream titles from various providers. However, it should be noted that while the hub is free, you will need a subscription to the respective gaming services in order to play the games they offer.

The Freestyle Gen 2 projector is priced at $800 and is available for pre-order until August 30th. If you make a purchase before this date, you will receive a free case with the unit.

