Samsung’s Upcoming Mid-Range Smartphones Set to Feature AMD GPUs

Samsung’s partnership with AMD continues to flourish as they are reportedly planning to incorporate AMD GPUs into their mid-range smartphones next year. This comes after the successful collaboration between the two companies in the Galaxy S22 series, where all the phones were powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2200 chipset, equipped with AMD GPUs.

The leaked information suggests that the upcoming mid-range Exynos chipsets, such as the 1480 and 1430, will feature mRDNA AMD GPUs. While these GPUs are known for their superior gaming performance, the enhancements for the mid-range smartphones will primarily focus on improving image signal processing (ISP) capabilities rather than gaming.

This approach makes sense for mid-range devices, as the emphasis is placed on providing a better camera experience rather than enhancing gaming capabilities. It acknowledges the fact that consumers often prioritize a good camera when choosing a mid-range smartphone, rather than high-end gaming features. By improving the ISP, Samsung aims to offer better image quality and photography capabilities on their mid-range smartphones.

This move is aligned with the market trends, as mid-range smartphones increasingly cater to a broader audience seeking affordable devices that offer impressive camera performance. By leveraging AMD’s expertise, Samsung intends to strengthen its mid-range smartphone offerings and differentiate them from competitors.

Samsung has yet to officially confirm these plans, but considering the fruitful partnership between the two companies, it seems plausible that AMD GPUs will continue to play a significant role in Samsung smartphones moving forward.

Definitions:

– GPU: Graphics Processing Unit, a specialized electronic circuit designed to rapidly manipulate and alter memory to accelerate the creation of images in a frame buffer intended for output to a display device.

– mRDNA: Modified Radeon DNA, a graphics architecture designed by AMD for its GPUs.

– ISP: Image Signal Processing, the process of converting the raw data captured by a camera sensor into a viewable image.

– Galaxy S22 series: The flagship smartphone series launched by Samsung in 2022.

– Exynos: A line of mobile system-on-chips (SoC) designed and manufactured by Samsung Electronics.

Sources:

No sources given.