Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 Deals, Apple’s M2 Max-Powered Mac Studio Discount, and Nintendo Switch Game Sale

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone or desktop computer, there are some great deals available right now. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5, a 6.7-inch flip phone that folds in half, is available starting at $799.99 for the model with 256GB of storage. It comes with a larger front cover screen and a faster processor. However, the camera system and battery life may not be as impressive as expected. On the other hand, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5, a larger phone that folds like a book, is available for $1,499.99 ($300 off) with a triple rear camera array system.

If you’re a creative professional in need of a powerful desktop computer, Apple’s M2 Max-powered Mac Studio is currently on sale for $1,799 ($200 off) at B&H Photo. It features a 12-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The Mac Studio is ideal for daily work in apps like Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro. It also offers support for Wi-Fi 6E and a good selection of ports.

If you’re a Nintendo Switch owner looking to expand your game library, Nintendo is currently hosting a Blockbuster Sale with up to 50 percent off various titles. One standout deal is on the digital version of Hades, which is available for just $12.49 (50 percent off). Hades is an action roguelike game with a captivating story and beautiful art style. Other discounted games include Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition and Mario + Rabbid Sparks of Hope.

These deals provide great opportunities to upgrade your tech devices and enjoy new games without breaking the bank.

Sources: The Verge