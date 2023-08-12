Samsung Introduces 14.6-Inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Tablet

Samsung recently unveiled its largest tablet offering to date, the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. This new tablet is bigger than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from Apple. One notable feature of the Tab S9 Ultra is its impressive OLED display, which delivers deep blacks and rich colors. The iPad Pro, on the other hand, uses mini-LED technology, but there are rumors that Apple might switch to OLED in the future.

The Tab S9 Ultra comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. While Samsung’s facial recognition technology doesn’t match up to Apple’s Face ID, the tablet does have a horizontal front camera that allows for landscape-oriented selfies, unlike the iPad Pro. Additionally, the tablet supports the S-Pen, Samsung’s feature-rich stylus that is comparable to Apple Pencil. The S-Pen is included in the price of the tablet and has similar latency to the Apple Pencil. It also has a convenient charging spot located on the back of the tablet.

In terms of battery life, the Tab S9 Ultra can last for about eight hours. It supports a microSD card for expandable storage, a feature not found in any Apple products. The tablet is also IP68 water and dust resistant, which provides a higher ingress rating compared to iPads.

Despite its impressive features, the Tab S9 Ultra does have some drawbacks. The keyboard cover, which costs $350, is heavy and cannot be used on a lap. It also has a trackpad that is difficult to use and can be jittery. Additionally, the speakers on the Tab S9 Ultra do not match up to the quality of the speakers on the iPad Pro. Overall, Android on a tablet does not offer the same smoothness and usability as iPadOS on an iPad.

In conclusion, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a powerful and feature-rich tablet with a large display and impressive OLED technology. However, it does have some limitations compared to the iPad Pro, such as its keyboard cover and the overall user experience of Android on a tablet.