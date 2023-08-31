Samsung to Launch Affordable Galaxy A05 and Galaxy A05s

Samsung is set to launch new smartphones in the upcoming festive season, with the affordable Galaxy A05 and Galaxy A05s gaining attention. These devices have been featured in leaks and reports, appearing on official listings such as FCC and BIS, as well as making their way onto Geekbench. The recent sighting of both phones on the UAE’s TDRA website indicates that their launch is imminent.

The previous models, the Galaxy A04 series, were released in September and October last year. Hence, it is expected that the new Galaxy A05 series will follow suit and be launched shortly. The Galaxy A05s, according to information from FCC, will come with a 4000 mAh battery that supports super-fast 25W charging. It is also speculated to have a dual-camera setup.

Leaks have offered a glimpse into other specs, with the Galaxy A05s expected to run on a Helio G85 processor and have 4GB of RAM. The phone will also come with Android 13, ensuring that users receive important software updates in the future.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A05 is a larger version with a 5000 mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. It will be powered by the Helio G85 processor alongside 4GB of RAM.

With the launch date approaching, Samsung aims to bring exciting features and impressive performance to the affordable phone market. Stay tuned for more updates on these new smartphones.

Sources:

– Gizmochina

– FCC

– BIS

– Geekbench

– UAE’s TDRA website