Samsung Launches 98-Inch 8K QLED TV in the US

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Samsung is bringing its luxurious 98-inch 8K QLED TV, the Samsung QN990C, to the United States. The TV, which combines quantum dot and Mini-LED technology for enhanced brightness and color saturation, was announced at the CEDIA trade show for high-end AV technology. It features a 120W speaker array for Dolby Atmos audio and supports HDR10+ and basic HDR10.

Priced at $40,000, the Samsung QN990C is not cheap. The TV is exclusively available for purchase on Samsung’s website and requires a custom installer, making it unavailable in electronics stores like Best Buy.

While the 98-inch QLED TV is bound to attract attention with its impressive features, the high price tag is a deterrent for most consumers. The cost of a 98-inch TV remains prohibitively expensive, with the currently available 98Q80C 4K QLED TV from Samsung priced at $8,000. However, the trend over the past two decades suggests that TV prices have consistently decreased. A few years from now, it is likely that similar models will be available at a fraction of the cost.

Despite its stunning resolution, 8K TVs like the QN990C lack sufficient content to fully utilize their capabilities. For those who are not ready for a 98-inch TV, there are more reasonably priced options available. Check out our list of the best 75-inch TVs for a larger screen without the hefty price tag.

