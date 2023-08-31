Samsung Unveils 85-Inch Terrace TV with Upgrades for Outdoor Viewing

Samsung has revealed the latest addition to its Terrace TV series, and it’s bigger and better than ever. The 85-inch outdoor TV comes packed with upgrades to ensure a vivid picture quality in alfresco settings. Notably, the new model features “Neo QLED” picture technology, which offers more precise Mini LED dimming zones for improved contrast and black levels compared to the previous models. The 85-inch design also boasts a higher dust- and water-resistance rating, providing better protection from the elements.

With 100-percent color volume, the Terrace TV offers a billion shades of brilliant color that won’t wash out even in extreme brightness. It features an anti-glare screen to keep the picture clear in direct sunlight and can reach over 1,500 nits of peak brightness. The Quantum Processor 4K automatically upscales content into 4K, reduces image noise, restores lost details, and displays sharp definition regardless of the input source. The TV also supports HDR10+, allowing HDR content to dictate settings on a scene-by-scene basis.

This year’s model also introduces the Samsung Gaming Hub, providing access to over 3,000 games from streaming partners like Xbox, Nvidia, and Amazon without the need for a console. Samsung TV Plus offers access to over 2,000 channels globally. The Terrace TV runs on the Samsung Tizen operating system, allowing users to control nearby smart devices and access 600 apps.

One notable feature is the “SolarCell Remote,” which charges itself via a solar panel. This design is expected to prevent 200 million batteries from reaching landfills over the next seven years.

The 85-inch Terrace TV is available for pre-order now for a price tag of $20,000.

