Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5’s Thinner Design and Slimmer S Pen

Samsung’s latest book-style foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, has gained attention for its thinner design and a new feature that allows the phone to fold completely flat. Accompanying this innovation is the Galaxy Z Fold 5 S Pen Fold Edition, which has also undergone changes to become slimmer and more user-friendly.

According to Samsung, the radius of the S Pen has decreased from 7.4mm to 4.35mm, making it nearly as thin as the S Pen found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This represents a 41% reduction in thickness compared to last year’s S Pen Fold Edition. Samsung achieved this slimness by internally exploring ways to incorporate the S Pen into the Galaxy Fold phone. However, the company is still looking for ways to create an even thinner stylus that can fit inside the foldable device itself.

Won-Joon Choi, head of Samsung R&D Office Mobile Experience Business, explained that they need to consider both technology and user experience when designing a thinner S Pen. The aim is to ensure that users have a comfortable and realistic writing experience. This involves exploring new materials for the S Pen tip to prevent damage to the foldable display and avoiding interference from magnets.

However, integrating the S Pen into a foldable phone presents unique challenges. Samsung believes that portability is essential for foldable phones to become mainstream, yet this could potentially compromise the usability of the S Pen. The company’s stylus is designed to replicate the experience of writing with an actual pen.

Another obstacle highlighted by Choi is the conflicting desires of users regarding the future design of the Galaxy Z Fold series. Some users want a thinner foldable phone, which would require an even slimmer S Pen. On the other hand, there are those who prefer a thicker device that can accommodate the S Pen without sacrificing portability. Samsung is carefully considering these factors to determine the right balance and the best direction to take.

Currently, there is no built-in storage solution for the S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung offers the optional $100 Galaxy Z Fold 5 Slim S Pen Case, which allows users to attach the stylus to the back half of the device. The company is actively exploring ways to improve the integration of the S Pen into its foldable phones to meet the varying needs and preferences of its customers.