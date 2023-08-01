Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Spotted at FCC, Features UWB Tracking

Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2 has been spotted at the Federal Communications Commission, indicating that it will eventually be available for purchase. The Galaxy SmartTag is a Bluetooth tracker similar to Tile or AirTag, but made by Samsung. Unlike the previous versions, this new SmartTag features a unique design with a flat, pill-shaped body and a large key ring hole at the top.

One of the notable features of the SmartTag 2 is the inclusion of ultra-wideband (UWB) tracking, which allows for more accurate device locating when it is nearby. In cases where the device is far away, it will rely on the smartphone network to track its location. The SmartTag 2 is expected to be more battery efficient than its predecessors, thanks to Bluetooth 5.3 technology.

Android Bluetooth trackers are expected to become more reliable with the launch of Google’s tracking network. These trackers do not have built-in GPS or internet access but rely on nearby smartphones for data and location information. Apple’s AirTags already benefit from a large network of iPhones that can update their locations. Once Google’s Android network is launched, it will be the largest, covering all 3 billion Android devices. Third-party hardware manufacturers will also be able to integrate with this network.

While Samsung’s previous SmartTags relied on its own network limited to Samsung phones, the integration with the larger Google network could enhance the effectiveness of tracking. The launch of the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2, however, is still uncertain as it was not unveiled during Samsung’s recent product launch event. The delay in Google’s Bluetooth network launch further adds to the uncertain timeline.