Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rumored to Feature Upgraded 200 MP Camera Sensor

Rumors suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will come equipped with an improved version of the 200 MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor, instead of carrying over the same snapper used in its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It has been a common practice for Samsung to use existing camera sensors for multiple generations, relying on software optimizations for improvements. However, reports indicate that the company might deviate from this trend with the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to leaks shared by noted insider Ice Universe, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature an HP2SX sensor as its main camera, which is expected to have the same specifications as the HP2 sensor found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This includes a 200 MP resolution, a 1/1.3-inch sensor size, and a pixel size of 0.6 µm. The key difference could be that the HP2SX is an optimized version, possibly offering better compatibility with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and potentially enabling higher resolutions and frame rates for video recording.

In addition to the improved sensor, other rumored camera upgrades for the Galaxy S24 Ultra include a 50 MP telephoto module with 5x lossless zoom, an improvement from the 10 MP telephoto with 3x zoom found in the previous model. The ultrawide and periscope cameras, as well as the front-facing shooter, are expected to remain unchanged.

Beyond the camera, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to feature a new AMOLED panel with a peak brightness level exceeding 2200 nits, surpassing the 1750 nits of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The device will likely run on Android 14 OS and be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. However, there are indications that an Exynos 2400 variant will be launched for certain regions. The Galaxy S24 Ultra may also introduce a stacked battery design for improved battery life.

With these rumored specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra seems to be shaping up as a highly capable flagship smartphone for 2024. Stay tuned for official announcements and release details.

Sources: Ice Universe (via X)