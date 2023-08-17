CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Samsung Introduces Freestyle Gen 2 Projector for Portable Gaming

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 17, 2023
Samsung has announced the release of its new Freestyle Gen 2 projector, offering a unique gaming experience. The projector allows users to lie down and play games while the screen is projected on the ceiling above. This successor to the original Freestyle projector showcased at CES 2022 is small and lightweight, making it portable and versatile.

The Freestyle Gen 2 projector features improved memory capacity, enabling access to Samsung’s Gaming Hub, a cloud gaming platform that offers Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna. To play games, users simply need to pair a compatible Bluetooth controller. The projector projects a 1080p resolution display ranging from 30 to 100 inches onto any wall, including indoor tents.

However, a stable Wi-Fi connection is required to utilize the gaming features, which might be challenging in certain scenarios like using it inside a tent. Nevertheless, weighing less than two pounds, it is highly portable and can be powered by a USB-C-connected portable battery. Additionally, it is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 for Apple users.

Aside from gaming, the Freestyle Gen 2 projector also grants access to popular streaming apps such as Hulu and Disney+. It comes bundled with Samsung’s ad-supported TV service, Samsung TV Plus, which offers numerous free streaming channels.

Although there have been no hands-on reviews yet, the concept of playing cloud games projected anywhere indoors is intriguing. However, the device is priced at $800, excluding any additional accessories or subscriptions. Despite the cost, the projector can be considered as a portable, 360-degree swiveling TV monitor for those seeking a unique gaming experience.

