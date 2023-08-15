Samsung Rolls Out Second Update for Android 14 Beta with Key Fix

Samsung has released a second update for its Android 14 beta, following the recent launch of its One UI 6 beta. The update, with the version number ZWH8, is being rolled out via OTA. According to the changelog translation, the update addresses the issue of KT network reception not being received in certain environments, specifically improving network performance on Korea’s KT cellular network.

Although this update is currently rolling out in South Korea, it is unlikely to expand beyond that region. Samsung has referred to this update as a “hotfix” in its forum post.

There is no information available yet on further updates for Samsung’s Android 14/One UI 6 beta. Currently, the One UI 6 beta is only accessible on Galaxy S23 series devices and is limited to South Korea, the United States, and Germany.

As the rollout progresses, more updates and improvements can be expected. Samsung continues to work on refining its software and user experience to deliver the best performance and features on its mobile devices.

