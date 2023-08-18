Samsung Display Showcases Vision for Zero-Bezel OLED Panels for Smartphones

Samsung Display, the world’s largest OLED panel maker for mobile devices, is known for supplying OLED panels to high-end phones, including flagship iPhones. The company has now set its sights on creating OLED panels with zero bezels.

During a recent presentation, Samsung Display revealed its vision for the future of smartphones. The showcase included early near bezel-less OLED screens with a notch at the top, as well as the current-generation OLED panels with punch hole and pill-shaped cutouts for front-facing cameras. Additionally, the company unveiled its “All Around Full Screen” OLED panels, which completely wrap around the front of a smartphone, eliminating the need for bezels. These screens would utilize advanced technologies such as 3D lamination and edge brightness control.

Earlier reports indicated that Apple had requested its display panel suppliers, LG Display and Samsung Display, to develop zero-bezel display panels for future smartphones. Although it may take a few years for such phones to be realized, it is expected that flagship Galaxy phones will also adopt similar screens once Samsung successfully develops them.

Samsung has already made advancements in this area with the development of Under-Panel Camera (UPC) technology, which allows front-facing cameras to be hidden beneath the display. This technology has been implemented in devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It is becoming increasingly likely that future smartphones will feature zero-bezel screens with no visible cutouts for front-facing cameras.

By pushing the boundaries of display technology, Samsung Display aims to create immersive and seamless smartphone experiences with bezel-less OLED panels.