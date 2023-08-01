Flip Phones: A Retro Revival

Flip phones, once a must-have tech status symbol for teen girls in the 1990s and early 2000s, are making a comeback in 2023. Samsung, following Motorola’s example of tapping Paris Hilton back in 2001, is now partnering with Sydney Sweeney, known for her roles in HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus, to promote the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a larger cover screen and a new hinge that allows it to sit fully flat when open and close completely. It was unveiled in Seoul, South Korea, during Samsung’s Unpacked event alongside other products such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9, and Galaxy Watch 6. The phone will be available for sale on August 11, with preorders starting at $1,000.

The partnership between Samsung and Sydney Sweeney is strategically aimed at appealing to teen girls worldwide. In an ad for the Z Flip 5, Sweeney describes the phone as a “gamechanger” for filming videos and highlights its option for personalization.

Although the popularity of flip phones declined with the rise of smartphones, the clamshell design of the Z Flip 5 has the potential to pique the interest of Gen Z users. There is anecdotal evidence that some teens are already opting for “dumb” old-school flip phones over smartphones.

Samsung’s marketing campaign for the Z Flip 5 prominently features women and female influencers, in contrast to their other products that are largely promoted by male K-Pop band BTS. This approach could attract more female users to Samsung phones, traditionally dominated by male users.

Price, however, remains a potential roadblock for the Z Flip 5. Foldable phones have struggled to gain mainstream traction due to their high price tags. The Z Flip 5 is priced at $999, which is more affordable than most foldable phones but still a significant investment.

Despite the challenges, Samsung hopes that the Z Flip 5’s improvements and competitive pricing will make it a viable alternative to the iPhone, particularly among female customers. The partnership with Sydney Sweeney is expected to drive interest in the product and contribute to its success.