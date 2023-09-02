Samsung to Launch Custom Versions of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in China

Samsung has officially confirmed that its W series launch conference will take place in China on September 15. While details about the event are scarce, it is expected that the conference will introduce the Samsung W24 and Samsung W24 Flip, which are the successors to the Samsung W23 and Samsung W23 Flip, respectively. These new handsets are anticipated to be custom versions of the popular Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The Chinese variants of the new devices are likely to have a design similar to those launched in India, with some potential hardware modifications. The launch event will be held at the Chengdu High and New Sports Center in China, exclusively for the Chinese audience. Unlike the previous Samsung W23 series, the new models will not be available globally.

Last year’s Samsung W23 and W23 Flip came with improved specifications compared to their global counterparts, along with a China-specific design theme. The vanilla model of the Samsung W23 was priced at approximately CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 1,82,300), while the Samsung W23 Flip 5G was priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,13,900).

The global versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 were unveiled in July during the Galaxy Unpacked event. These models run on Android 13 with the One UI 5.1.1 layer on top and feature Armor Aluminum frames. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with 12GB of RAM and a 4,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has 8GB of RAM and a 3,700mAh battery.

In India, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at Rs. 1,54,999 for the base configuration, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has an initial price tag of Rs. 99,999.

Overall, the upcoming Samsung W series launch conference in China is sure to bring some exciting updates and additions to the foldable smartphone market.

Sources:

– Samsung confirms W series launch conference in China on September 15 – SamMobile

– Samsung’s new W24 Flip foldable phone could be Galaxy Z Flip 5, succeeding last year’s W20 Flip – xda-developers.