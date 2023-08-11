Samsung’s Latest Tech Deals in the US

Samsung has officially launched its latest foldable phones, smartwatches, and tablets in the US. Let’s take a look at some of the deals available from Samsung as well as from carriers.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, customers can enjoy a trade-in discount of up to $600 (base price is $1,000). Even if you have an old smartphone with a cracked screen, you’ll receive a minimum trade-in value of $200. Students also get an additional 10% discount. Samsung is also offering bundles, such as a 30% discount on a Galaxy Tab S9 when bought with a Galaxy Watch6, which has a 25% discount.

For carrier deals, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are offering their own discounts. Although the trade-in requirements may be more stringent, customers can receive a $1,000 discount when trading in a Galaxy S III or iPhone X. With this offer, the 256GB Z Flip5 becomes free, and it is available to both new and existing customers.

Moving on to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, the base price for the 512GB variant is $1,800. However, customers can receive up to $1,000 off when trading in an eligible device. Similar to the Z Flip5, there is a guaranteed minimum trade-in value of $200 for any smartphone in any condition. Students, once again, receive a 10% discount. The carrier deals from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon remain the same, offering a $1,000 discount when trading in an LG V50 ThinQ or Google Pixel 4.

Interested in the latest smartwatches? The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic start at $300 and $400, respectively, for the small versions (40mm and 43mm) with Bluetooth. Any old smartwatch can be traded in for a minimum $50 discount. The maximum discount achievable is $250, and students receive a 15% discount.

As for tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra have Wi-Fi versions starting at $800, $1,000, and $1,200, respectively. By trading in a tablet, customers can receive up to $650, with a minimum trade-in value of $75 for any tablet in any condition. If you prefer to trade in an old phone instead, there is no guaranteed minimum value in this case. Additionally, customers can receive a free Get Free Cover Keyboard Slim, even without participating in the trade-in offer. Students also receive a 15% discount on tablets.

