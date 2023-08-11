CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Samsung’s Latest Tech Deals in the US

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 11, 2023
Samsung’s Latest Tech Deals in the US

Samsung has officially launched its latest foldable phones, smartwatches, and tablets in the US. Let’s take a look at some of the deals available from Samsung as well as from carriers.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, customers can enjoy a trade-in discount of up to $600 (base price is $1,000). Even if you have an old smartphone with a cracked screen, you’ll receive a minimum trade-in value of $200. Students also get an additional 10% discount. Samsung is also offering bundles, such as a 30% discount on a Galaxy Tab S9 when bought with a Galaxy Watch6, which has a 25% discount.

For carrier deals, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are offering their own discounts. Although the trade-in requirements may be more stringent, customers can receive a $1,000 discount when trading in a Galaxy S III or iPhone X. With this offer, the 256GB Z Flip5 becomes free, and it is available to both new and existing customers.

Moving on to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, the base price for the 512GB variant is $1,800. However, customers can receive up to $1,000 off when trading in an eligible device. Similar to the Z Flip5, there is a guaranteed minimum trade-in value of $200 for any smartphone in any condition. Students, once again, receive a 10% discount. The carrier deals from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon remain the same, offering a $1,000 discount when trading in an LG V50 ThinQ or Google Pixel 4.

Interested in the latest smartwatches? The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic start at $300 and $400, respectively, for the small versions (40mm and 43mm) with Bluetooth. Any old smartwatch can be traded in for a minimum $50 discount. The maximum discount achievable is $250, and students receive a 15% discount.

As for tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra have Wi-Fi versions starting at $800, $1,000, and $1,200, respectively. By trading in a tablet, customers can receive up to $650, with a minimum trade-in value of $75 for any tablet in any condition. If you prefer to trade in an old phone instead, there is no guaranteed minimum value in this case. Additionally, customers can receive a free Get Free Cover Keyboard Slim, even without participating in the trade-in offer. Students also receive a 15% discount on tablets.

Please note that this article may contain affiliate links, and we may earn a commission from qualifying sales.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

The Benefits of Regular Exercise

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Titan Quest 2 Announced by THQ Nordic

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Global Warming: Causes and Effects

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

AI

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence and State Legislation

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

The Benefits of Regular Exercise

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Satellite

Iceye’s U.S. Business Arm to Provide High-Resolution Radar Data to NASA

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Future of Application Deployment: An In-Depth Look at Container as a Service Solutions

Aug 11, 2023 0 Comments