Samsung Unveils World’s First HDR10+ GAMING Title

Samsung has revealed its collaboration with NEXON for the world’s first HDR10+ GAMING title called ‘The First Descendant’. Set to be showcased at Gamescom 2023, this game will pioneer the HDR10+ GAMING standard developed by HDR10+ Technologies LLC.

HDR10+ GAMING offers gamers an immersive experience with its deeper contrast, rich colors, and balanced brightness. Furthermore, the HDR10+ technology accurately portrays details in both dark shadows and bright highlights. The gaming standard also provides advantages such as near-instant responses, low latency, and variable refresh rate support.

In 2018, Samsung co-founded HDR10+ Technologies LLC, offering the technology royalty-free as an alternative to Dolby Vision. Today, the HDR10+ ecosystem includes 155 partners and over 7,000 certified devices. Hyun Kim, Executive Vice President and Deputy Head of Business Development at NEXON, expressed enthusiasm, stating that the adoption of HDR10+ GAMING brings a previously unattainable level of realism to the game. This partnership with Samsung sets a new standard in HDR gaming, elevating picture quality in video games.

The first open beta test for ‘The First Descendant’ will commence on September 19, providing gamers worldwide with the opportunity to experience gaming like never before. However, it should be noted that Chinese gamers will not be able to participate in the open beta test for The First Descendant.