Samsung Unveils Massive 98-Inch 8K TV with AI Enhancement

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 6, 2023
Samsung has unveiled its latest addition to its lineup of QLED TVs, the 98-inch Class QN990C Neo QLED 8K TV. The new TV joins the previously released 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models, offering consumers an even larger viewing experience.

The 98-inch Class QN990C Neo QLED 8K TV is equipped with Quantum Mini LEDs, which allow for the production of over a billion colors, and utilizes AI technology to enhance any content to up to 8K quality. The TV also features an Anti-Glare screen and Ultra Viewing Angle technology, ensuring a clear picture from any angle without any interference from light.

Samsung has focused on the aesthetics of the TV, with a 360-degree All-Metal Design and a Slim Fit Wall Mount that gives the TV a sleek and seamless appearance when mounted on the wall.

In terms of audio quality, the 98-inch Class 8K TV boasts Dolby Atmos and Cinema Object Tracking Sound, providing an immersive audio experience.

While the price of the 98-inch 8K TV has not been revealed, it is expected to be priced around $10,000. The 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch Neo QLED 8K TVs are priced at $5,000, $6,300, and $8,000, respectively. In contrast, the Neo QLED 4K TVs start at $1,200 and still offer premium features such as Quantum Mini LEDs and Dolby Atmos.

Sources: Engadget

