Samsung Unveils World’s First 32 Gb DDR5 DRAM Die

Samsung has announced the development of the world’s first 32 Gb DDR5 DRAM die. This new memory chip, manufactured using Samsung’s 12 nm-class DRAM fabrication process, not only offers increased density but also reduces power consumption. By leveraging this technology, Samsung aims to build 1 TB RDIMMs for servers and reduce the costs of high-capacity memory modules.

The 32 Gb memory die opens up new possibilities for Samsung. On the one hand, it allows for the creation of regular, single-rank 32 GB modules for client PCs using just eight memory chips. On the other hand, it enables the production of much higher-capacity DIMMs than were previously possible. Using 40 8-Hi 3DS memory stacks based on eight 32 Gb memory devices, Samsung can develop 1 TB memory modules. While these massive capacities may seem excessive, they are highly beneficial for AI, Big Data, and database servers.

Apart from increased density, the new memory dies also offer lower power consumption. Samsung estimates that by utilizing these dies, it can create 128 GB DDR5 RDIMMs for servers that consume 10% less power compared to current-generation modules. This reduction in power consumption is achieved through the 12 nm-class DRAM production node and the avoidance of 3D stacked chips that contain two 16 Gb dies in a single package.

Samsung is planning to start mass production of the 32 Gb memory dies by the end of 2023, though it has not yet revealed when finished chips will be made available to customers. It is expected that client PCs will be the first to receive the new memory chips, although any potential cost savings are yet to be determined. For servers, the validation and qualification process for new memory components can take some time, so it may be a while before we see the 1 TB RDIMMs in shipping servers.

In conclusion, Samsung’s development of the world’s first 32 Gb DDR5 DRAM die marks a significant advancement in memory technology. The increased density and lower power consumption offered by these memory dies will benefit various industries, particularly AI, Big Data, and database servers. While the mass production and availability of these memory dies is still a few years away, their potential impact on memory capacity and performance is highly promising.

