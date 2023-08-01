Samsung to Start Pre-Orders for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 in South Korea

Samsung has announced that it will begin accepting pre-orders for its latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5, in South Korea. Customers in South Korea can place their pre-orders from August 1 to August 7, and the pre-ordered units will be delivered starting on August 8. The general availability of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will commence on August 11 in Korea.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available in four colors: Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Mint. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be sold in Cream, Icy Blue, and Phantom Black. These devices can be purchased from Samsung.com, Samsung Stores, and all authorized carriers and stores across South Korea. Exclusive colors for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (Blue, Green, Grey, and Yellow) and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (Blue and Grey) will be available exclusively through Samsung.com and Samsung Store Gangnam.

Aside from the aforementioned channels, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will also be available via Live Commerce from August 1 through 11th Street, CJ OnStyle, Coupang, Gmarket, Naver, Samsung.com, and SSG.com. However, the 1TB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will only be available through Samsung.com and Samsung Store Gangnam.

Customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will receive attractive benefits and offers. These include a free storage upgrade, Samsung Care+ premium after-sales plan for free, Flipsuit Case for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Slim S Pen Case for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Additionally, those who pre-order the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 5 will receive a free Galaxy Watch 6 44mm.

Other pre-order benefits include three-month access to premium filters on the Snow camera app. Galaxy Z Fold 5 users will also receive in-game benefits in the MMORPG game called Ares: Rise of Guardians, a discount coupon for the Galaxy Watch 6, and discounts on accessories such as a 25W fast charger and the SmartThings Station. Customers will also get one free replacement of the screen protector film on both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Furthermore, pre-ordering Samsung’s latest foldable phones gives users access to YouTube Premium, Willa e-book service, and Microsoft 365 for extended periods.

Samsung is also offering a trade-in bonus of KRW 150,000 for users who return their used smartphones while pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

