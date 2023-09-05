Samsung Display to produce new type of OLED screen for iPhone 16 series

Samsung Display, the supplier of OLED panels for Apple’s iPhones, is reportedly working on a new type of OLED screen for the upcoming iPhone 16 series. According to a report from The Elec, Apple is considering using OLED panels with MLA (Micro Lens Array) technology, which offer higher brightness and improved power efficiency.

OLED panels with MLA utilize a layer of billions of lenses on top of the screen to reduce internal reflections and focus the direction of the light output towards the screen. This results in enhanced perceived brightness without increasing power consumption, leading to improved power efficiency. However, a drawback of MLA technology is that it can sometimes reduce light luminance towards the sides of the screen, thereby narrowing the viewing angles.

The decision to use OLED panels with MLA has not been finalized yet, as both LG Display and Samsung Display have offered to produce these panels. While this technology brings advantages such as increased brightness and power efficiency, it also comes at a higher cost. Apple needs to carefully consider these factors before making a final decision.

Apple has been looking to reduce its reliance on Samsung Display and LG Display by developing and manufacturing its own Micro LED screens for future iPhones. Micro LED technology offers benefits such as improved color accuracy, contrast ratio, and energy efficiency. By producing its own screens, Apple aims to have more control over the supply chain and potentially reduce production costs.

In conclusion, Samsung Display is expected to manufacture a new type of OLED screen with MLA technology for the iPhone 16 series. Apple’s decision to adopt these panels will depend on weighing the advantages of enhanced brightness and power efficiency against the potential drawbacks and higher cost. Furthermore, Apple is working towards developing its own Micro LED screens to lessen its dependence on external suppliers.

Sources:

– The Elec