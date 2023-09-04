Samsung to Incorporate Generative Artificial Intelligence into Home Appliances

Samsung Electronics has announced their plans to incorporate generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) into their home appliances starting from next year. The company aims to develop a chipset that will accelerate AI data processing. This announcement was made by Yoo Mi-young, the Vice President of Samsung Electronics and head of software development for the company’s home appliance division, during a news conference held at IFA, Europe’s largest trade show for home appliances in Berlin.

Samsung is actively seeking solutions that apply GenAI in three key areas: voice, vision, and display. By integrating GenAI, Samsung aims to enhance the user experience and enable more natural conversations through their AI voice-activated assistant, Bixby. For instance, using GenAI, users will have the ability to interact more naturally with their Samsung Electronics refrigerator Family Hub by saying sentences like, “I bought five apples and three pears today, so put them in the refrigerator,” rather than being limited to specific commands.

It is important to note that Samsung’s approach to utilizing GenAI in their products is distinct from other GenAI interactive chatbot systems, such as ChatGPT. As a product manufacturer, Samsung intends to leverage GenAI to improve the overall consumer experience uniquely.

In addition, Samsung is developing a chipset designed to ensure efficient processing of AI-related data. The company acknowledges that excessive power consumption can lead to a subpar user experience. Therefore, they are working on a chipset capable of optimal performance by operating AI functions continuously at a low power consumption level of 0.1 watt or less.

This move by Samsung Electronics signifies their commitment to integrating cutting-edge AI technology into everyday appliances, aiming to provide consumers with enhanced functionality, convenience, and a more natural user experience.

