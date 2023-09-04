Samsung Develops 32GB DDR5 DRAM Module with 1TB Capacity

Samsung recently announced the development of a 32-gigabit DDR5 DRAM die using its 12 nanometer-class process technology. This new product paves the way for DRAM modules with a capacity of up to 1TB. Although Samsung has not provided a specific timeline or pricing details for the 32GB module, it is expected to be welcomed by those running AI and big data applications.

The Korean giant has been mass-producing 16Gb DRAM since May 2023, and this new development signifies a significant step forward in memory technology. With the increasing demand for higher capacity memory modules, Samsung’s DDR5 DRAM is set to address the needs of data centers and other computing-intensive applications.

In other news, China has allowed public-facing generative AI services to start operating within its borders. Baidu, the local web giant, made its ERNIE chatbot available, alongside various other AI services from different organizations. This move is expected to improve the performance of these AI models by gathering real-world human feedback from millions of internet users.

India’s space agency celebrated another success with the successful launch of its Aditya sun-spotting satellite. Additionally, New Zealand has announced a digital services tax on large multinational companies starting in 2025. This tax will be applied at three percent on gross taxable New Zealand digital services revenue and is expected to bring in US$132 million over four years.

Meanwhile, the Australian Securities Exchange has faced criticism after the failure of its blockchain-powered application. The nation’s central bank and investment regulator have called for consultation before any further attempts to replace its core systems. ASUS, the Taiwanese hardware giant, also denied rumors of quitting the smartphone business and confirmed that it will continue with its smartphone product lines.

Overall, these developments in technology and regulation highlight the continued progress in the APAC region, with advancements in memory technology, AI services, space exploration, and taxation policies.

Sources: Samsung, Baidu, India Space Research Organization, New Zealand Ministry of Finance, Australian Securities Exchange, ASUS