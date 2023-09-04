Samsung Teases Galaxy A54 5G Awesome White Color Variant for India

Samsung is set to introduce a new color variant for its Galaxy A54 5G smartphone in India. The company has started teasing the arrival of the Awesome White color option via its official X handle on social media. The caption accompanying the post reads, “Stand out in the crowd, step into the world of bold. Make way for Awesome White. Revealing Soon.”

While the exact launch date has not been disclosed, the new color option has been mentioned on the Samsung India website for the Galaxy A54 5G’s 8GB + 256GB variant. It seems that the Awesome White color option may only be available for the 256GB variant, as it is not mentioned for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

The Galaxy A54 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 units of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone runs on Android 13 operating system with the One UI 5.1 custom user interface.

For photography, the Galaxy A54 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. It also features a 32MP front-facing camera.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. With its 5G capabilities, users can expect faster internet speeds and improved connectivity.

As of now, the release date for the Galaxy A54 5G Awesome White color variant has not been announced, but Samsung fans in India can look forward to adding this stylish option to their lineup soon.

Sources: Samsung India website.