The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Optional Slim S Pen Case

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an expensive device that opens into a tablet. However, unlike the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, it does not come with an accompanying S Pen stylus. The inner 7.6-inch display of the Fold 5 would greatly benefit from the S Pen’s functionalities.

To address this, Samsung offers an optional accessory called the Slim S Pen Case for the Z Fold 5. This case not only protects the device but also allows users to use the S Pen on the foldable. The Slim S Pen Case is 27% slimmer than its predecessor, making it more compact and easier to handle.

The case comes in two pieces, with one piece featuring a slot for the S Pen to reside and adding a bumper around the camera array. The other piece attaches to the front of the Z Fold 5. It is worth noting that the case requires adhesive strips to stay affixed to the screen.

The S Pen can be easily accessed by flicking down the tab on the back of the case. It pops out and provides the same Samsung S Pen experience as the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Users can use it for various tasks like taking notes, writing on the screen, highlighting text for translation, and using the Smart Select feature.

However, while the S Pen is a useful tool for some users, it may not be essential for everyone. The Slim S Pen Case costs an additional $100, adding weight and density to an already heavy device. If users are primarily interested in artistry and creative work, they may consider the Apple Pencil-esque S Pen Pro instead, which offers a bigger size and does not add bulk to the foldable.

In conclusion, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 does not come with an included S Pen, but users have the option to purchase the Slim S Pen Case as an accessory.