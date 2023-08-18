Samsung Working on New Camera Sensors Including a 440MP Sensor

Samsung, one of the world’s top two mobile camera sensor brands, is set to continue its impressive track record with the launch of new camera sensors. The company, which released its first 200MP camera sensor last year, is now looking to expand its offerings with a massive 440MP sensor, among others.

According to tech tipster Revegnus, Samsung is working on three new camera sensors: the 50MP ISOCELL GN6, 200MP ISOCELL HP7, and 440MP ISOCELL HU1. The ISOCELL GN6 seems to be an upgrade from the ISOCELL GN1 and ISOCELL GN2 sensors, boasting a larger 1.6μm pixel size. This makes it Samsung’s biggest and potentially first 1-inch type camera sensor, capable of competing with Sony’s IMX989 sensor. The ISOCELL GN6 is expected to be an ideal choice for flagship smartphones.

Rumors suggest that the 200MP ISOCELL HP7 sensor will feature a pixel size of 0.6µm, similar to the ISOCELL HP2 sensor found in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This indicates that the ISOCELL GN6 is the successor to the sensor used in the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with possible improvements. The ISOCELL HP7 is likely to be integrated into high-end and higher mid-range smartphones.

Samsung is also reportedly developing the 440MP ISOCELL HU1 sensor, which could be even larger than the 1-inch ISOCELL GN6. However, it remains unclear whether this sensor will be used in smartphones or vehicles equipped with advanced driving assistance features. Samsung has previously expressed its intention to develop camera sensors with resolutions as high as 600MP.

With its continued focus on camera sensor innovation, Samsung is poised to maintain its position as a leader in the mobile photography market.