Samsung Rolls Out One UI 6.0 Beta for Galaxy S23 Series in the United Kingdom

Samsung has recently launched the highly anticipated One UI 6.0 beta for its Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra devices in various markets worldwide. The beta release is now also available in the United Kingdom, giving users in the region the opportunity to try out Samsung’s latest software experience before its public release later this year.

One UI 6.0 introduces Android 14, the newest version of Android, providing beta testers with a chance to explore its features and improvements firsthand. The beta program was initially launched in the United States, South Korea, and Germany, and has now been extended to the United Kingdom with the rollout of the One UI 6.0 beta 2 this week.

Samsung has made several enhancements and changes with One UI 6.0. Users can expect a new button layout, easy access to the full quick panel, an improved notification layout, new widgets, enhanced camera features, and various improvements to Samsung’s native apps. The full list of One UI 6.0 changes is available for reference.

To join the One UI 6.0 beta program in the United Kingdom, Galaxy S23 series owners can simply sign up through the Samsung Members app. It is recommended to back up the device before installing the beta to ensure data protection.

Samsung is anticipated to release the One UI 6.0 update to the general public in the coming months. Users can look forward to an enhanced user experience and the latest features once the official update is released.

