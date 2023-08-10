Samsung Releases August 2023 Security Patch

Samsung recently rolled out the August 2023 security patch, providing important updates for its Galaxy devices. Initially, the details of the update were kept under wraps for security reasons. However, Samsung has now published the changelog, shedding light on the improvements and fixes that the patch brings.

The August 2023 security patch includes fixes for 2 “Critical” security issues, 50 “High”-rated security flaws, and 1 “Moderate” CVE. Additionally, it incorporates 5 security fixes from previous monthly patches. Furthermore, the patch addresses 19 Samsung Vulnerability Items (SVEs), strengthening the overall security of Samsung devices.

The rollout of the August patch has already begun for several Galaxy devices. As of now, devices such as the Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 3 and Flip 4, Galaxy S22 series, Note 20, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54 have received the update. However, many more Samsung devices, especially those following a monthly release schedule, will also receive the security patch in the coming days and weeks.

For users who prefer manual updates, Samsung provides the option to download the latest official firmware files from their website. This allows users to install the update themselves instead of waiting for it to be pushed to their device.

The August 2023 security patch is crucial for maintaining the security and stability of Samsung devices. Users are encouraged to update their devices as soon as the patch becomes available for their specific models to ensure optimal performance and protection against potential vulnerabilities.