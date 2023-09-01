One UI 6.0 Beta Update Now Available in India

Samsung has expanded its One UI 6.0 beta program to include more countries, including India. The update is now rolling out to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models in India, as well as in the UK, Poland, and China.

To access the beta program, users can find the banner within the Samsung Member app or download it if they don’t have it installed. Once registered, users can navigate to the Software Settings to install the update. If the update is not immediately available, users are advised to be patient as it will roll out gradually.

The One UI 6.0 update, which is based on Android 14, brings several new features and improvements. Users can expect a redesigned Quick Panel and changes to the home screen interface. The Samsung Health app also receives an update for the home screen, and a new app called Studio is introduced for video editing. Additionally, the camera functionality now allows users to disable the option to swipe up and down to activate the camera.

Other enhancements include a new Weather widget, picture and video previews when sharing content, and new emojis. The update also introduces various security and privacy features.

It’s important to note that this is a beta version of the update and may contain bugs and glitches. Users should be prepared for potential issues when downloading and installing One UI 6.0. Samsung is expected to expand the beta program to more regions and devices in the future, with a stable version becoming available eventually.

If you have received the One UI 6.0 update on your Galaxy S23 phone, share your experience in the comments below.

