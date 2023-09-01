CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

One UI 6.0 Beta Update Now Available in India

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 1, 2023
One UI 6.0 Beta Update Now Available in India

Samsung has expanded its One UI 6.0 beta program to include more countries, including India. The update is now rolling out to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models in India, as well as in the UK, Poland, and China.

To access the beta program, users can find the banner within the Samsung Member app or download it if they don’t have it installed. Once registered, users can navigate to the Software Settings to install the update. If the update is not immediately available, users are advised to be patient as it will roll out gradually.

The One UI 6.0 update, which is based on Android 14, brings several new features and improvements. Users can expect a redesigned Quick Panel and changes to the home screen interface. The Samsung Health app also receives an update for the home screen, and a new app called Studio is introduced for video editing. Additionally, the camera functionality now allows users to disable the option to swipe up and down to activate the camera.

Other enhancements include a new Weather widget, picture and video previews when sharing content, and new emojis. The update also introduces various security and privacy features.

It’s important to note that this is a beta version of the update and may contain bugs and glitches. Users should be prepared for potential issues when downloading and installing One UI 6.0. Samsung is expected to expand the beta program to more regions and devices in the future, with a stable version becoming available eventually.

If you have received the One UI 6.0 update on your Galaxy S23 phone, share your experience in the comments below.

Sources:
– GSMArena

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Introducing the Lenovo Legion Go: A New Gaming PC on the Go

Sep 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Honor Unveils Foldable Magic V2 and Fashion-Focused Concept Device at IFA Berlin 2023

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Starfield: The Highly Anticipated Sci-Fi Game Releasing on September 6th

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Elon Musk Believes Artificial Intelligence Can Help Answer Questions About Existence

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Get Ready for Comet Nishimura: A Spectacular Celestial Visitor

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Introducing the Lenovo Legion Go: A New Gaming PC on the Go

Sep 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Honor Unveils Foldable Magic V2 and Fashion-Focused Concept Device at IFA Berlin 2023

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments