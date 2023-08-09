Samsung Galaxy Pre-Order Offers: What You Need to Know

Samsung’s latest slate of Galaxy devices is set to arrive on August 11, and there are still pre-order offers available for those looking to secure their purchase. The new flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, is included in these pre-order perks.

If you pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 5, you’ll receive a storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB at no extra cost. In addition, Samsung is offering a $200 Amazon gift card. This helps offset the device’s $1,800 price tag and adds more value for customers.

In our review of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, we rated it 86 out of 100. Samsung continues to lead the market with its foldable devices, but there is room for improvement, especially in terms of pricing. The new Flex Hinge stands out as a notable change, making the handset thinner and eliminating the gap between the two halves when closed.

Other upgrades include a brighter main display, improved performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and new gestures for enhanced usability. The battery life is impressive, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 lasting nearly 20 hours on a single charge. While the camera remains the same as last year’s model, it still produces high-quality photos.

If you prefer the Galaxy Z Flip 5, there is also a pre-order offer available. By pre-ordering, you’ll receive 512GB of storage and a $150 Amazon gift card. Early impressions of the Z Flip 5 are positive, with a larger and more useful external display and the inclusion of the Flex Hinge.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9+ is another device with a pre-order offer, providing the same free storage upgrade. The tablet features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 12.4-inch AMOLED display, and dust and water protection. Additionally, customers can save 50 percent on the Book Cover Keyboard when purchased through Amazon.

As for the Galaxy Watch 6, there is no storage upgrade offer, but a pre-order now will get you a $50 Amazon gift card and a fabric band at no extra cost. This deal applies to both the Bluetooth model and the LTE version.

