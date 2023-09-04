Samsung to Incorporate Generative AI Features into Home Appliances

Samsung Electronics is planning to introduce generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to its home appliances in the coming year. Yoo Mi-young, head of the software development team of Samsung’s digital appliances division, made the announcement during a media briefing at the IFA tech trade show in Berlin. The goal is to enhance the user experience and improve the functionality of household electronic products.

The generative AI technologies will be applied to voice, vision, and display features of home appliances, allowing them to better understand user preferences and respond accordingly. This will enable household gadgets to communicate with users in a more conversational manner and provide tailored recommendations based on previous interactions and contextual information.

For instance, appliances will be able to recognize the type of food being cooked in the oven or identify the ingredients stored in the refrigerator. With this knowledge, they can offer personalized recipes and dietary suggestions. Additionally, Samsung is developing a chipset that will minimize energy consumption as smart home devices process large amounts of data. The company aims to reduce energy consumption to less than 0.1 watt for every 24 hours of operation.

The demand for connected devices that promote energy efficiency has been rising among European consumers. Samsung acknowledges this trend and plans to cater to it with its AI-enabled home appliances. The company has placed importance on fairness, transparency, and accountability in the development of AI technology.

Samsung embarked on its smart home campaign in 2014 when it acquired SmartThings, an open platform for the Internet of Things. The company’s vision is to connect all home appliances, allowing them to autonomously sense and adapt to their surroundings, providing users with optimized options.

Sources:

– Yonhap News: [Source Title] (URL)

– IFA: [Source Title] (URL)