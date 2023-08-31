Samsung Launches One UI 6 Beta with Android 14 in India

Samsung is getting ready to release the second beta version of One UI 6, but there have been reports of a potential delay. However, amidst this speculation, India has become the first country to receive the One UI 6 beta update running on Android 14.

Screenshots shared on social media revealed that Samsung has opened registrations for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra devices. The update weighs around 3 GB and includes the latest security patch.

The official release notes indicate that One UI 6 beta and Android 14 introduce a fresh new design and improvements in personalization, productivity, and security. Currently, Beta 1 is rolling out in India, China, and the United Kingdom, while Beta 2 will soon be available in Germany, South Korea, and the United States.

However, early adopters have reported several issues with the beta software. Some users are experiencing difficulties with Color Palette, while others have noticed the removal of apps and shortcuts from the home screen. Battery optimization also seems to be a work in progress. Users who join the beta testing program should anticipate these minor drawbacks until the user interface reaches its final version.

It is important to note that participating in beta testing involves some risks and uncertainties. Users should be aware of potential bugs and compatibility issues that may affect the overall performance and stability of their devices. Despite these challenges, beta testing provides an opportunity for tech enthusiasts to experience new features and provide valuable feedback to Samsung.

