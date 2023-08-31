Samsung Rolls Out One UI 6 Beta Update in India

Samsung has announced the rollout of the One UI 6 beta update in India for its Galaxy S23 series phones. This comes after the release of the beta in South Korea, Germany, and the US earlier this month. The company has also revealed its plans to expand the program to other countries, including China, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

The beta update is currently available for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones in India. Users who own the Indian variant of these devices can now download and install the latest beta version on their smartphones. Although the exact release date for the stable version of One UI 6 is still unclear, Samsung has mentioned on its support page that it is unable to confirm the official rollout dates at this time.

One UI 6 introduces several new features and improvements for Samsung’s custom user interface. Some highlights include updated Quick Settings, new gestures, enhanced camera features, and increased customization options across the device. The update also brings a new default font, updated emojis on Samsung Keyboard, a revamped Quick Panel, and a fully customizable lock screen. Users can now choose different lock screens based on modes and routines, as well as enjoy new camera widgets and smoother animations throughout the device.

With the expansion of the beta program to various regions, Samsung is actively seeking feedback from users to further refine and enhance the user experience. By participating in the beta, users can contribute to the development of One UI 6 and help Samsung identify and resolve any potential issues before the stable release.

In conclusion, Samsung’s rollout of the One UI 6 beta update in India signifies the company’s commitment to delivering an improved and customizable user experience for Galaxy users. With the introduction of new features and enhancements, Samsung aims to enhance user satisfaction and ensure a seamless software experience on their devices.

Sources:

– Samsung official support page.