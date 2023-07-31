The Importance of Choice in Smartphone Navigation

Navigation on smartphones has evolved over the years, with gestures becoming a common feature. However, Samsung continues to stick with Android’s three-button navigation on its latest Galaxy smartphones, which is not ideal for users.

Three-button navigation has been a part of Android since the release of 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich over a decade ago. The back, home, and multitasking buttons have undergone changes, with different layouts from manufacturers. For long-time Android users, the three-button system has become ingrained in muscle memory and is challenging to give up.

In 2019, Google introduced a gesture-based navigation system with the release of Android 10. The system mimicked the iPhone X, allowing users to swipe to go back, swipe up to go home, and perform a partial swipe to access multitasking. Although this system may be initially unintuitive compared to the three-button navigation or Apple’s “Home button” system, it becomes more fluid and fast with time.

Having a choice between navigation styles is crucial. Most Android phones offer users the option to choose between gestures and three-button navigation during the initial setup. However, Samsung does not provide this choice. Even the latest Galaxy smartphones default to three-button navigation during setup, and changing to gestures requires extensive searching in the Settings menu.

Samsung’s decision to prioritize three-button navigation may appeal to some long-time Samsung buyers, but it fails to target the broader audience that Android should focus on. With Apple gaining market share, Android manufacturers need to make their devices appealing to iPhone users. Having intuitive navigation options is essential to attracting potential iPhone users.

The smartphone market largely consists of users who stick with the default settings of their devices. By making three-button navigation the default on its smartphones, Samsung is effectively telling users that this is how they should use their phones. This approach may discourage users switching from iPhones, as it requires additional effort to customize the device.

Android offers the choice between navigation styles, but Samsung’s implementation is lacking. To compete with Apple and maintain its market share, Samsung needs to pay more attention to the preferences of users accustomed to iOS. Making gesture navigation more accessible is just one small step towards achieving this goal.