Samsung has recently announced its latest security update for the month of September 2023, providing important fixes for various vulnerabilities. The update targets compatible Galaxy phones and tablets, aiming to enhance the overall security of Samsung devices.

This September 2023 security patch includes patches for a total of 62 security vulnerabilities, which were discovered in the previous software version. Out of the 62 vulnerabilities, four have been classified as ‘Critical’ fixes, while 19 have been marked as ‘High’ fixes and were provided by Google. Additionally, Samsung Semiconductor, responsible for manufacturing Exynos chips and modems, has contributed four security patches, consisting of two Moderate and two Low fixes, particularly for affected Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

Samsung has taken the initiative to address 35 security flaws within their own devices. These fixes have been incorporated into the September 2023 security patch. Vulnerabilities were identified in various Samsung applications and settings, including the Samsung Keyboard app, security settings, Dual Messenger, Samsung Knox AI, Phone and Messages app storage, Settings Suggestions, One UI’s Folder Lock feature, Weather app, Wi-Fi Auto Hotspot, inbound SMS handler, and lockscreen settings.

The September 2023 security patch is anticipated to be initially rolled out to high-end smartphones such as the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Subsequently, mid-range smartphones and high-end tablets are expected to receive the update in the second phase. Entry-level phones and affordable tablets may receive the update at a later time.

It is worth noting that Samsung has ceased software update support for the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ after providing updates for a four-year period. This indicates that users of these devices will no longer receive software updates from Samsung.

Overall, the release of the September 2023 security update by Samsung emphasizes the company’s commitment to prioritizing user security and ensuring the protection of its Galaxy devices against potential threats and vulnerabilities.

Sources:

– Interfocus. “Samsung’s September Update Fixes 62 Vulnerabilities Found in Galaxy Devices.” Android Headlines. (Definitely something wrong)

– Hero, Namit. “Samsung September 2023 Security Patch Released, Brings Fixes for 62 Security Vulnerabilities.” Beebom. (Definitely something wrong)