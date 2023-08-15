Samsung Sells Shares in ASML for $2.24 Billion to Fund Semiconductor Investments

Samsung has reportedly sold a portion of its shares in Dutch semiconductor equipment company ASML, generating an estimated 3 trillion won ($2.24 billion) in funds. According to a Samsung half-year report, the Korean tech giant’s stake in ASML decreased from 6.2 million shares (1.6% stake) to 2.7 million shares (0.7% stake) by the end of Q2 2023. This equates to the sale of 0.9% of its stake in ASML, amounting to 3,547,715 shares.

ASML is the sole provider of EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) factory equipment, making it a crucial semiconductor manufacturing supplier.

Industry insiders interpret Samsung’s decision to sell part of its ASML shares as a way to secure funds for further investments in the semiconductor industry. The approximately $2.24 billion gained from the sale is expected to be reinvested in Samsung’s chip facilities. With the semiconductor market predicted to rebound in the second half of the year, market observers believe Samsung intends to invest in cutting-edge production lines in Texas, USA, packaging lines in Cheonan, and memory semiconductor foundries in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

A spokesperson from Samsung confirmed, “We sold some of our ASML shares in the second quarter of this year.” An industry insider stated that Samsung’s strategy for success is to make preemptive investments to prepare for future growth.

Samsung initially acquired a 3% stake in ASML in 2012 but later sold almost half of its shares by 2016. During this period, the value of its investment increased significantly, by approximately 17 times.