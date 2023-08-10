Samsung Officially Announces One UI 6 Beta Program for Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung has officially announced its Android 14 update, One UI 6, with a beta program now open for the Galaxy S23 series. The update brings Samsung’s skin up to Android 14 and aims to provide a more user-friendly experience with a complete package of enhancements.

The beta program will launch first in the United States, South Korea, and Germany. However, there was a false start earlier this week when Samsung briefly posted an announcement and then pulled it back, leaving no sign of the beta program being live. In light of this, more information has been requested from Samsung.

One of the main focuses of One UI 6 is the updated notifications and Quick Settings panel. The new “Quick Panel” is divided into sections, featuring large buttons for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a customizable grid of icons, and a section for screen brightness controls. It also includes buttons for device controls and screen mirroring.

Other features included in One UI 6 are a new default font, new emoji in the Samsung Keyboard, quick accessibility to Quick Settings by swiping from the top right corner of the screen, the ability to set different lockscreens based on Modes and Routines, and a custom camera widget with presets for camera mode and saving locations.

The beta program for One UI 6 is currently available for the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models. Users can register within the Samsung Members app. The program is expected to expand to more countries in the following weeks.

Stay tuned for more updates on the One UI 6 beta program and its features.