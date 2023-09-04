Samsung Launches 77-Inch and 83-Inch WRGB OLED TVs in Europe

Samsung continues to expand its lineup of premium TVs with the launch of their 77-inch and 83-inch WRGB OLED TVs in the European market. These new models, the S89C and S91C, come with advanced features and sleek designs to provide an immersive viewing experience.

The S89C OLED TV, available in 77-inch (model number QE77S89C) and 83-inch (model number QE83S89C) sizes, features a table mount stand with adjustable width. On the other hand, the S91C OLED TV, with model numbers QT77S91C and QT83S91C, comes with a conventional table mount stand. These TVs were showcased at the IFA 2023 booth in Berlin, Germany.

Both the S89C and S91C OLED TVs boast impressive technical specifications and a wide range of features. They offer a 4K panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 0.1ms response time, and support for various HDR formats including HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. The TVs also cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring vibrant and lifelike colors.

Sound quality is equally important, and Samsung has equipped these OLED TVs with a 40W 2.1-channel speaker setup, Wireless Dolby Atmos, and Object Tracking Sound Lite. This combination creates a truly immersive audio experience.

Running on Tizen 7.0 OS, the S89C and S91C OLED TVs are equipped with a Quantum Neural Processor, ensuring smooth performance and seamless user interface navigation. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2, AirPlay 2, and MultiView. The TVs also come with Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant built-in, offering voice control functionality.

To enhance convenience, Samsung has introduced a Solar Cell Remote for these OLED TVs. This innovative remote can be charged using ambient light, radio waves, or the USB Type-C port, eliminating the need for frequent battery replacements.

In addition to these features, the S89C and S91C OLED TVs come with a range of smart features such as Game Bar, Samsung Health, and SmartThings, making them more than just televisions. With their sleek design, advanced technology, and immersive features, these WRGB OLED TVs from Samsung are set to impress European consumers.

