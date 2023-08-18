CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Samsung Display Working on Bezel-Free Display for Future Smartphones

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 18, 2023
Samsung Display Working on Bezel-Free Display for Future Smartphones

Samsung Display is reportedly in the concept stage of developing a bezel-free display for smartphones. The company aims to provide users with a seamless experience by incorporating 3D lamination, edge brightness control, and an improved under-panel camera. While details about the technology are limited, it is anticipated that if successfully developed, bezel-less smartphones could become a reality in the near future.

During the Display Business Forum 2023 event, Jung Yong-wook, the managing director of Samsung Display, unveiled plans to create a bezel-less concept device. Although the next generation of Galaxy S phones will not feature this upgrade, it is expected that Samsung will introduce a range of devices with such displays in the future.

While the concept of a bezel-free smartphone is exciting, there are concerns about the durability of such devices. Without bezels, the screen may be more susceptible to damage, necessitating the use of better screen protectors to ensure longevity.

It is important to note that the announcement of Samsung’s project does not guarantee its incorporation into a final product. Prior experiences in the smartphone industry have seen similar projects abandoned. Therefore, it is advisable to approach this news with some skepticism.

If successful, Samsung’s development of a bezel-free display could revolutionize the smartphone industry. However, it is crucial to consider the feasibility and potential drawbacks of such technology before its widespread adoption.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Apple Rumored to Release Redesigned Apple Watch X and iPhone SE

Aug 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Xbox 360 Store to Close in 2024, Resulting in Delisting of Digital-Only Games

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Beeper Adds Google Messages and RCS Support, Making iPhone the First to Have RCS Messages

Aug 18, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

The Rise of Smart Fashion: How Wearable AI is Shaping the Textile Industry in the Asia-Pacific

Aug 18, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Rumored to Release Redesigned Apple Watch X and iPhone SE

Aug 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

The Emergence of High-Paying AI Jobs in Various Industries

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Satellite

SpaceX Expands Rideshare Program to Meet Demand for Mid-Inclination Orbits

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments