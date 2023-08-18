Samsung Display Working on Bezel-Free Display for Future Smartphones

Samsung Display is reportedly in the concept stage of developing a bezel-free display for smartphones. The company aims to provide users with a seamless experience by incorporating 3D lamination, edge brightness control, and an improved under-panel camera. While details about the technology are limited, it is anticipated that if successfully developed, bezel-less smartphones could become a reality in the near future.

During the Display Business Forum 2023 event, Jung Yong-wook, the managing director of Samsung Display, unveiled plans to create a bezel-less concept device. Although the next generation of Galaxy S phones will not feature this upgrade, it is expected that Samsung will introduce a range of devices with such displays in the future.

While the concept of a bezel-free smartphone is exciting, there are concerns about the durability of such devices. Without bezels, the screen may be more susceptible to damage, necessitating the use of better screen protectors to ensure longevity.

It is important to note that the announcement of Samsung’s project does not guarantee its incorporation into a final product. Prior experiences in the smartphone industry have seen similar projects abandoned. Therefore, it is advisable to approach this news with some skepticism.

If successful, Samsung’s development of a bezel-free display could revolutionize the smartphone industry. However, it is crucial to consider the feasibility and potential drawbacks of such technology before its widespread adoption.