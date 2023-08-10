Samsung Rolls Out Fifth Beta Update for One UI Watch 5

Samsung has released the fifth beta update for One UI Watch 5 for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5. The new update, with firmware version ZWH3, brings several fixes including resolving the charging status error in Quick Panel, fixing Wi-Fi connection errors, and addressing a watch face synchronization issue.

The One UI Watch 5 beta program was launched in June for the 2021 and 2022 Galaxy smartwatch lineups. Samsung recently held its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year in Seoul, where they unveiled the Galaxy Watch 6 series running One UI Watch 5 out of the box.

Samsung has plans to release the One UI Watch 5 update for older Galaxy Watch models after the Watch 6 series becomes available on August 11. However, an exact timeline for the public release of One UI Watch 5 for older watches has not been revealed by Samsung.

It is expected that the new update will exit the beta testing phase soon and will likely be available for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 lineups before the end of the year.