Samsung Launches One UI 6 Beta Program for Android 14

Samsung has announced the beta program for One UI 6, its version of Android based on Android 14. The new iteration focuses on a simplified design and increased customization options.

In terms of design, Samsung has made several tweaks to create a more modern look and feel. This includes a new default font and updated emoji available on the Samsung Keyboard. The Quick Panel has also undergone a makeover, allowing for easier access to commonly-used features.

One UI 6 introduces enhanced customization features. Users will be able to select specific lock screens tied to particular Modes and Routines, similar to the lock screens and Focus modes found on the iPhone.

The beta version of One UI 6 will initially be available exclusively on the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup. This means that users who own the latest foldable phones from Samsung will have to wait for future updates. However, if you own an S23 phone and are located in the US, Germany, or South Korea, you can participate in the One UI 6 beta program starting from Thursday.

The new beta program offers Samsung users an opportunity to experience the upcoming features and improvements of One UI 6. Samsung encourages participants to provide feedback and report any issues or bugs encountered during the beta testing phase. This feedback will help Samsung further refine and optimize One UI 6 before its official release.

Samsung’s One UI 6 brings a fresh and refined user experience to Android 14, with its simplified design, increased customization options, and improved accessibility to frequently used features. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements regarding the official rollout of One UI 6 for Samsung devices.