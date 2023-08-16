Samsung’s One UI 5.1.1 Update Brings New Features to Older Foldable Devices

Samsung has announced that its latest One UI 5.1.1 update will soon be rolled out to older foldable phones, tablets, and smartwatches. The update will bring enhancements from the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9 series, and Watch 6 series to pre-2023 gear.

The One UI 5.1.1 update will support most of Samsung’s foldable phones, recent tablets, and smartwatches. However, the rollout will be staggered, and some devices may have to wait longer to receive the update.

For Samsung’s foldable phones, the update will make it easier to show or hide the Flex Mode Panel. The panel’s icon will float up the screen when the phone is semi-folded, allowing easy access. Users will also have a more personalized experience with the Flex Mode Panel by dragging and dropping the icon on the toolbar. The media play bar button will also be more prominent and simpler to find when the Flex Mode Panel activates.

The update also brings multitasking improvements for recent tablets and foldables. Switching to multi-window from pop-up window modes is now easier with a long-press on the handle. Two-handed drag and drop have been added, allowing users to hold their finger down on a document from one app and drag it onto another app for sharing or storage. The taskbar on the Z Fold 4 and Tab S8 will be faster and include more recent apps.

In terms of smartwatches, the update adds sleep-tracking upgrades from the Galaxy Watch 6 to older wearables. It also includes a more intuitive UI with Sleep Score Factors, Sleep Consistency, and Sleep Animal Symbols. Sleep Coaching will be available on the watch without needing to look at a paired phone. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch can automatically adjust SmartThings home devices to create a more restful ambiance at bedtime.

Fitness updates for smartwatches include the Watch 6’s Personalized Heart Rate Zone feature, which analyzes physical abilities and provides optimal running intensity levels. Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications will also be added to the Watch 5 and Watch 4 series. The Track Run feature, which records runs on a track, will also be available on older devices.

Lastly, the One UI 5.1.1 update allows users to control the Flip 4’s camera with a paired Galaxy Watch. A quick-access button on the watch enables remote shutter control, switching camera modes, and zoom control.