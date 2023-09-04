Samsung Plans to Boost Bixby with Generative AI for Future Home Appliances

Samsung has announced its plans to enhance its AI-powered voice assistant, Bixby, with advanced Generative AI technology. During the IFA 2023 press conference, the company revealed that Bixby will be integrated into all of its future home appliances. This move signifies Samsung’s determination to compete with voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

Generative AI is a cutting-edge form of artificial intelligence that enables machines to understand and respond to complex sentences. It can offer information in multiple ways and interpret sentences with more than one meaning. While the current iteration of Bixby is limited to single, accurate target sentences for voice commands, the upgraded version will be able to comprehend complex instructions with contextual understanding. Initially, this advanced Bixby is expected to be incorporated into Samsung’s smartphones and tablets.

Miyoung Yoo, Vice President of Samsung Electronics’ Home Appliances Division, emphasized that all of Samsung’s home appliances already feature AI functions, including water purifiers. The company aims to go beyond basic functionality by offering customized solutions based on users’ lifestyles and behavioral patterns. Although the future version of Bixby won’t match the capabilities of services like ChatGPT or Google Bard, it will enable more natural and context-aware communication.

Additionally, Samsung will introduce a lighter version of its operating system, Tizen, called Tizen RT. This lightweight OS will be used in all future home appliances, in conjunction with the MPU (Micro Processor Unit), to support the features of Bixby with Generative AI.

As of now, Tizen OS is already powering over 15 million devices, with that number projected to reach 20 million by the end of this year. Samsung will likely unveil further details about the upcoming versions of Bixby, Tizen, and Tizen RT at the Samsung Developer Conference 2023 event on October 5.

